Prime Minister Robert Abeka has attended the commemorative 75th-anniversary ceremony of when the United Nations set up UNESCO.

The ceremony was held at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris.

It was attended by around 30 heads of state and government, artists and personalities including film producer, actor and activist Forest Whitaker, who is a UNESCO goodwill ambassador.

Other dignitaries, including UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and Pope Francis, made virtual interventions.

The ceremony was held as part of the organisation's general conference being held until November 24.