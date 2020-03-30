Robert Abela urged the Maltese to put aside their differences and partisan alliances as the island recalls Freedom Day.

“I’d rather speak about one people rather than a nation split between red and blue,” the Prime Minister said in a recorded video.

Now was the time, more than ever, to remain united, he said, adding that once the country won over the COVID-19 pandemic, the win will be remembered as one of a united nation.

On Tuesday, the Maltese - most of whom will spend the day indoors - will mark 41 years from the day that Britain withdrew its troops and the Royal Navy from Malta.

In his speech Abela said that the Maltese of 1979 had put “the us before the me” even if some of them were going to lose their livelihood with the departure of the British.

It was not easy, but our ancestors knew they had to move forward, and they achieved freedom because they did not give up, he added.