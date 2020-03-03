Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to speed up investigations into construction-related incidents, in order to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

“Institutions are working, but at a slow pace. It is not acceptable that months after certain incidents happened nobody has been charged,” he said in parliament on Tuesday.

“Neighbours need to be respected by developers. People have a right to a peaceful living in their own property,” he added.

The prime minister was speaking during a special plenary sitting during which the agenda had been suspended on the request of Opposition leader Adrian Delia. Moreover, parliament adjourned early as a sign of respect to Miriam Pace, who lost her life in a building collapse in Ħamrun on Monday.

‘This is not on’

In his address, the prime minister insisted that construction-related accidents of recent months could no longer be tolerated.

Abela added that government would no longer tolerate what he described as the sense of impunity which reigned within sectors of the construction industry.

“What happened yesterday must never happen again. She died five minutes after she was on the phone with her husband,” he said.

While confirming that six people had been arrested in connection with the case, he declined to divulge further details, saying he did not want to compromise investigations.

However, he warned that authorities would not be allowed to “drag their feet any longer”.

“If we do so, we would be doing a big disservice to Miriam,” Abela remarked.

The prime minister said that changes enacted last summer to building regulations had been a step in the right direction, but not enough had been done in terms of enforcement, despite more than 900 inspections having been carried out.

Robert Abela speaks to Carmel Pace, the husband of collapse victim Miriam. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

'Unacceptable to have architect-developers'

While calling on stakeholders in the construction industry to act responsibly he said that it was unacceptable to have architects with the dual role of developers.

“We do not want to kill the construction industry, but developers have no right to destroy the lives of others. If needed, drastic measures will be taken,” he said.

Abela insisted that people should not end up in a position whereby their only chance of enjoying the peaceful tranquillity of their property was to take developers to court.

As for the judiciary, he said courts needed to inflict adequate punishments which would serve as a deterrent.

“I do not want to come back to parliament to debate this subject again. This is not on. It is our duty to ensure this will not happen again,” the prime minister said.

Delia proposes three-point plan

Opposition leader Adrian Delia, who opened the debate, said this tragedy was the result of a country in which the institutions and the rule of law had been eroded across the board under the pretext of economic growth.

“Laws are being enacted but not enforced for everybody. There are laws for the gods and laws for the animals,” he said.

“Ms Pace is a victim of a system which only looks after the big players in which money is the ultimate god,” Delia added.

The Opposition leader outlined a three-point plan in order for everybody to have the peace of mind of knowing they can live safely at home.

His first proposal was to introduce state financing of political parties, in order to do away with the current system whereby developers make large donations in order for the party to curry favour if elected to government.

Secondly, he called for a joint committee comprising government and opposition MPs and representatives from the Chamber of Architects, in order to propose a radical overhaul of building laws and regulations.

Thirdly, the opposition leader said that the country must have “truly independent” institutions in order to ensure good governance and enforcement..