Prime Minister Robert Abela has come out in defence of Malta's controversial cash-for-passports scheme, saying over one billion euro was secured for the country through the programme.

Abela spoke about the scheme days after revelations from the Passport Papers media investigation showing how conditions which passport applicants needed to meet were being flouted.

"Because of this fund, we could support various entities during the pandemic. Let's agree that this programme is needed and is has done a lot of good. We need to keep it running, with all the checks in place," Abela said when questioned during a press conference (about COVID-19).

The programme had brought in some €1.5 billion in funds, most of which is part of the National Development and Social Fund.

Abela went on to defend the scheme by saying the regulations have been strengthened and due diligence has been stepped up.

"We need to decide whether we destroy this or try to keep it running with the safeguards in place to ensure we keep generating wealth," Abela said.

The prime minister did not comment on the individual revelations and the people involved.

On Sunday, in the latest in a series of reports from the Passport Papers, Times of Malta revealed a charity chaired by then-prime minister Joseph Muscat’s wife received an endorsement from Henley & Partners as the go-to place for passport buyers’ donations.