Prime Minister Robert Abela held a phone call with US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday, in which the two men discussed Malta and the US’ climate change goals and transportation strategies.

Abela highlighted the phone exchange in a tweet, writing that conversation had also turned to “Malta’s achievements in civil liberties”.

“I look forward to working together to strengthen relations between our two countries,” the Maltese prime minister wrote.

Buttigieg, whose father was from Ħamrun and moved to the US in the 1970s, replied to Abela by highlighting his Maltese roots.

“I’m glad that, in addition to our heritage, we also share a commitment to delivering on our nations’ climate goals!” Buttigieg wrote.

RELATED STORIES When Pete Buttigieg's Maltese dad was told: go back to your own country

Buttigieg is in his first month of his new job as US transport secretary, after being nominated to that position by US president Joe Biden. He has previously said that he supports plans to introduce a Green New Deal and a carbon tax to cut greenhouse gas emissions.