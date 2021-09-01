Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday appeared to dismiss a claim by his predecessor Joseph Muscat that he might make a return to politics.

In an interview with Times of Malta last month, Joseph Muscat said he does not rule out a return to politics, however, he said he would not be on Labour’s electoral ticket in the next general election.

Muscat had resigned as prime minister in 2019 after the arrest of Yorgen Fenech raised concerns that his office was in some way linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

'Muscat resigned'

Asked whether he would welcome Muscat back into the Labour Party’s political fold, Abela on Wednesday threw cold water on the matter.

“Joseph Muscat resigned from his post as prime minister and MP, so his position today is crystal clear,” Abela said.

Asked again whether he had discussed a possible return with Muscat, Abela said the question was “speculative”.

Muscat had said what he had to say on the matter, Abela said, adding that the issue was “closed” as far as he was concerned.

However, in the extensive interview Muscat said “if they keep annoying me, I do not exclude it.”

“I’m giving you something for people to think about. Because people say I’m going to contest, so I figured I’d say I don’t exclude it,” Muscat had said, though he rejected the possibility of contesting the upcoming election or making a future bid for leader.

Abela avoids questions about snap election

Also on Wednesday Abela skirted questions on whether Malta will head to the polls in November.

Asked repeatedly to confirm or otherwise, Abela instead said that the government was focused on delivering a budget for 2022.