Robert Abela was among the first to hit the gym early on Friday morning as it reopened after 11 weeks.

He was joined by Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rosianne Cutajar for a first workout since gyms closed down due to COVID-19 on March 17.

In a tweet, Cutajar posted a photo of Abela and herself in gym clothes at Skyparks, where the Prime Minister, a former body builder, is known to attend regularly.

But they were not wearing a mask or a visor, as obliged by the guidelines issued by government for the reopening of gyms.

Clients and staff must always wear a face mask or face visor while not exercising, according to the government advice. Masks should only be removed while working out.

Another guideline is that every person must keep at least three metres from others unless barriers of at least two metres in heights are erected between machines to separate clients.