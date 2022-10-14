Robert Abela said on Friday he could in no way be happy with the traffic situation experienced in the first few days of October.

He said more could have been done when it came to traffic management, particularly when it came to the way minor traffic accidents are handled.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister had also blamed traffic problems on delays in onsite investigations by magistrates.

Video: Jonathan Borg

On Friday Abela said in some cases, it had taken more than an hour to remove the cars involved in such accidents, creating significant tailbacks in arterial roads.

The Prime Minister said he had already instructed the authorities to handle the situation better in the case of minor accidents.

Abela said he has instructed Infrastructure Malta to push all contractors to speed up ongoing road works.

On the Marsa junction project, Abela said probes by EU fraud investigators are secret, therefore he is not privy to any ongoing investigations.

Investigations by EPPO have been frustrated by the police's failure to hand over key evidence in their possession.