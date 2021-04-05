Prime Minister Robert Abela is travelling to Libya for high-level talks on migration and security in the region.

Abela and a team of political advisors are en route to Tripoli where they will meet with newly installed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

This will be the first meeting between the two since Dbeibah was elected to head a transitional government in February.

Topics on the agenda for discussion include Malta-Libya relations, migration, air travel between the two countries, frozen assets, trade, and security in the southern Mediterranean region.

Abela will also be meeting with Libyan President Mohamed al-Menfi.

The Maltese government’s visit comes just 24 hours after European Council President Charles Michel flew to Tripoli for similar talks.

Emphasising that the EU stands by the Libyan people, Michel announced on Sunday that the bloc’s ambassador will return on a permanent basis to Tripoli by the end of April.

Democratic elections are scheduled to be held in Libya in December.