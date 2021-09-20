Updated 9.25pm

Discussions about the possible introduction of an underground mass transportation system would start being discussed in the coming days, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday.

Addressing the first mass political rally since taking over the PL in 2020, Abela told the party faithful that it was time to ask whether the country was ready for a major shift by introducing a metro system.

“We need to ask ‘is the country ready?' Ready to make the personal sacrifice, to change the way we get around... ready for the inconvenience while this huge project is introduced?” he asked.

Talk of a 20-year mass transport project has been swirling around ever since the government confirmed that plans for a comprehensive system were at an “advanced stage” back in 2019.

Times of Malta is informed that a hefty document of several hundreds of pages, was presented to the Transport Ministry more than two years ago.

No election announcement, but hints that not until after Budget

Perhaps the announcement that went missing, however, was when the next general election will be held.

In the build-up to Monday night’s speech, speculation was rife over whether Abela would announce an election date at the rally.

The legislature officially draws to a close next June.

However, Abela stopped short of any formal announcement, saying only that an election would be held soon enough.

He later added that there was work yet to be done, not least of which is the upcoming Budget.

"This legislature doesn't have more than nine months left - but it hasn't ended yet," he said.

'What is better than being back together?'

Abela’s speech began with a brief acknowledgement that it was only recently that rules on public gatherings had been relaxed allowing for mass gatherings of this type.

“What is better than being together?” he said.

In another announcement, Abela said the next Budget, would not only see no new taxes introduced, but also another increase in pensions, new jobs in both Malta and Gozo, and “more money in people’s pockets”.

PL supporters inside the MFCC at Ta' Qali. Photo: Labour Party

Electoral reform plans

He also hinted that a new electoral reform was in the offing.

While some may ask why the Labour administration needs to enact electoral reforms when it enjoys such a strong majority, he said he felt elections and voting needed to better reflect contemporary society.

Abela focused a significant portion of his speech to the notion of sprucing Malta up.

Quality of life, he said, is intrinsically tied to the environment we live in, hinting that the next electoral manifesto will include projects to beautify the island and make urban spaces greener.

Shades of Muscat

It was a performance with shades of his predecessor.

Calls of “Joseph, Joseph”, now replaced by chants of “Robert”, on Labour’s first big day out since the pandemic hit Malta’s shores nearly two years ago.

In a nod to the so-called Muscatonomics policy of the last legislature, Abela repeatedly drew on the motif of a government that “helps the little guy”.

Abela with his wife and daughter following his speech at Monday night's rally. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

This, he said, is married to a commitment to facilitate business.

However, in a new adaptation to that tried and tested pro-business approach of 2013, Abela added that if some felt left behind, or were not keeping up with this new economic pace, then the government must step in.

“We won’t slow anyone down, but we won’t leave anyone behind either,” he said.

Abela had a few targeted words for so-called electoral switchers - those who he said were not traditional Labour supporters but had given the party their backing in 2013.

“Perhaps there are some who question whether they made the right choice,” he said.

To those, Abela said that since taking over in 2020 he had worked to introduce reforms in the rule of law to restore the country’s reputation.