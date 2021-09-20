Prime Minister Robert Abela is addressing the first political rally since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago.

The Labour Party will be rounding up a weekend of events in the lead up to Independence Day, September 21, with a rally to be held at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali at 6pm.

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech is also addressing a rally for PN supporters at the Granaries in Floriana.

The two events were announced earlier this month. Both events will only be open to seated attendees and must abide by COVID-19 public health rules.

Both parties' Monday night events are expected to further raise the political tempo, which has picked up the pace as the current legislature enters its final stretch.

The incumbent government will end its term by early next summer, with speculation mounting about the possibility of Labour calling a snap election.

Some reports have suggested an election could be held as early as November.