Prime Minister Robert Abela made his first official overseas trip as head of the government on Tuesday, meeting with EU top brass in Brussels.

The visit comes amid an outcry in Malta over disgraced former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Dr Abela reversed a decision to appoint Dr Mizzi as head of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe. And there has also been criticism over Dr Mizzi's new €80,000-a-year role as a consultant with the Malta Tourism Authority.

A spokesman for the Office of the Prime Minister said that Dr Abela was set to hold meetings with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel, and European Parliament president David Sassoli.

He also held meetings with Maltese MEPs and take a tour of Dar Malta, the building in Brussels owned by the government to house its EU Permanent Representation.

Writing on Facebook, MEP David Casa on Tuesday said that he and the other Nationalist Party MEP Roberta Metsola had told Dr Abela that priority number one was justice for journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Dr Casa said he had told Dr Abela that former prime minister Joseph Muscat, and his chief of staff Keith Schmebri should be investigated along with former minister Konrad Mizzi.

The power station, hospitals, and passports-for-cash deals should all be suspended and investigated, and the Attorney General Peter Grech and Finance Minister Edward Scicluna should be sacked, he said.

“One these decisions are taken, we will start to take Dr Abela seriously."

Dr Metsola said that the delegation “was ready to continue to do whatever is necessary to show that the disgraceful actions of Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi are not representative of the people of Malta and Gozo.”