Prime minister Robert Abela promised to regain the trust of those who opted not to vote on Saturday.

Abela was addressing the nation on TV, hours after being sworn in as Malta's eighth prime minister since independence.

He said that compared to previous campaigns, the electoral campaign that came to an end on Thursday was focused on ideas, credibility and competence, rather than mud-slinging.

Noting he will be extending an olive branch to the Opposition, Abelaadded that he would also be involving social partners in policy consultation.

"The participation of the electorate in the general election is among the strongest in Europe. However, we need to also seek to understand those who did not vote.

"I will seek to serve you during this legislature while also strive to regain your trust," he said.

Earlier Abela said he was humbled by the electorate's trust in him, following a challenging two years.

He noted that while seeking expert advice, he will move towards lifting all COVID restrictions, leaving it up to people to choose how to safeguard their own well being.