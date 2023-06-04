“Don’t you think the Labour Party should distance itself from Joseph Muscat,” a reporter asked Robert Abela. “I was already clear in my reply, there is an ongoing investigation before the magistrate – let us leave whoever is leading the investigation to work in serenity and tranquillity.”

That question required a yes or no answer. But Abela muddies the water while claiming he is being clear. Abela is just evading the question. Abela knows what Muscat has done. He is burdened the nation with a €200 million penalty should Steward’s concession be terminated, even if Steward were to blame.

He then struck a deal with a company formerly called VGH Europe to receive over €500,000 with the option of extending that three-year deal indefinitely. That company received millions from Steward, the bulk on the day it took over the concession. That company also paid hundreds of thousands to Shaukat Ali, Asad Ali and Ram Tumuluri.

“So, the Labour Party will not distance itself from Joseph Muscat at this stage,” the reporter insisted. “I already answered you, there is an ongoing investigation, let us allow the magistrate to conduct that investigation.” Abela still refused to answer, claiming he had.

“Obviously, I must add that whoever is being investigated in this process has his rights guaranteed by the law and whoever has any complaint has every right to present his position,” Abela quickly added.

Abela has not realised he is no longer in court. He has not woken up to the fact that he is no longer Muscat’s legal advisor. He is yet to notice he is the prime minister and party leader.

Instead, Abela hides behind legal processes and magisterial inquiries to duck his responsibility – the responsibility to take decisions. The man who brags he is not afraid to take difficult decisions is wetting himself. He is still cowering under the dark malignant shadow of the toxic Muscat.

Abela never takes decisions. He procrastinates, he takes the path of least resistance and when eventually compelled to act, he procrastinates further – and then makes the wrong decision.

On December 14, 2021, headlines read: ‘Robert Abela will wait for ethics committee before any decisions on Caruana.’’ Abela was dodging his duty and hiding behind the ethics committee, on which his MPs and his loyal servant, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, constituted a majority. Justyne Caruana had paid her close friend, Danjel Bogdanovic, thousands of euros of taxpayers’ money and then lied about it to the Standards Commissioner.

Abela had already sacked her before, thanks to her husband’s secret friendship with Yorgen Fenech while leading the investigation into the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

Just one week later, on December 22, 2021, Caruana was compelled to resign.

On December 21, 2020, headlines read: ‘Prime minister to wait for commissioner’s report before deciding on Rosianne Cutajar.’ But when the commissioner’s report was submitted to the Standards Committee, Abela ordered his MPs not to ratify it.

On March 1, 2021, headlines read: ‘Robert Abela sticks to his guns – any decision on Rosianne Cutajar will be taken after Standards Czar investigation.’ That investigation was concluded. Cutajar’s testimony was not found to be credible. The commissioner concluded that Cutajar accepted thousands of euros from Fenech and failed to declare them. He recommended action against Cutajar.

But the flaccid Abela took no action. Instead, he let her contest on the Labour Party ticket in 2022. He even gave her a platform to speak at one of his events. He shirked his responsibility. “The people will decide on Rosianne Cutajar,” he declared on February 23, 2022.

Robert Abela’s cowardly indecision is slowly killing his party and his country - Kevin Cassar

One year later, Abela’s weakness would come back to bite him. Those notorious Fenech-Cutajar chats brought chaos. But Abela procrastinated further. “She’s paid the political price,” he insisted.

The subsequent backlash was entirely predictable and totally devastating. Abela was forced into an almighty U-turn. His own party had to force him to take a stand. On April 3, 2023, as Labour MPs gathered at Mile End, Cutajar resigned from Labour’s parliamentary group but shamelessly retained her seat in parliament. She piled more and more embarrassment on Abela and the party than she had already caused.

The damage Labour sustained from the Rosianne debacle can be blamed on one man ‒ Abela.

Abela’s procrastination has damaged not only his party but the nation. For years, he dallied on the hospitals’ concession. As he twiddled his thumbs, hundreds of millions of our money poured into Steward’s pockets. He negotia­ted with Steward for months before having to be told by the Department of Contracts that the concession could not be renegotiated and that he was wasting his time.

He gave Steward waivers from having to provide a €9 million guarantee and from having to provide evidence of financial backing. He let Steward off the hook for years.

When the court annulled the hospital concession because it was riddled with fraud, Abela claimed he had been firm with Steward. After defending Steward and praising them to high heavens in parliament, lauding them for the work they had done, he is pretending that he reclaimed the hospitals for the people. In fact, it was Adrian Delia’s court case that did it. But by then it had already cost the nation hundreds of millions.

The biggest problem with Abela is that he never learns.

Once again, on what will doubtlessly cause most damage to the country, he fails to ditch Muscat. As more of Muscat’s filth is exposed by Times of Malta, Abela still tiptoes around his former leader, refusing to denounce him.

Muscat’s latest scandal is that he is paid over €120,000 annually as a consultant to an exotic bird company whose owner saved millions of euros through Muscat’s decisions on the Dragonara lease.

Abela must surely get to a point where doing what’s right must supersede what is convenient. Abela has reached the point where he can no longer deflect questions and sit on the fence. Doing what’s right is now the pragmatic choice. But Abela has not noticed.

His cowardly indecision is slowly killing his party and his country.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.