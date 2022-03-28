Robert Abela promised on Monday to lift all COVID restrictions, leaving it up to people to choose how to safeguard their own well being.

He was speaking hours after being sworn in as Malta's eighth prime minister.

The prime minister noted he would still seek experts' advice on the matter.

"The pandemic took too much away from us. Children and youth lost out on more than 24 months of the best time of their life. We now need to look ahead and continue regaining our freedom."