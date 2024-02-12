Robert Abela would not say whether he would accept Chris Cardona back into the PL, after the former minister said on Monday he did not exclude a return to politics.

Abela would only say that was a decision to be made if and when Cardona expressed interest in returning to the political scene.

"Chris Cardona made no such request to the party structures so this is all speculation, and I don't like to comment on speculations," he told reporters on Monday.

"When that circumstance arises it will be dealt with within the party structures."

On Monday, former Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona, 51, said he would not rule out a return to politics.

“I am a lifelong member of the PL. I’m still 51. Some people get into politics at an older age. I did a run of 30 years (with the party) - 25 of them in parliament - so I do not rule out a return to the political scene,” he told Times of Malta.

Cardona was forced to step down as deputy leader after being named in connection with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. He denies any involvement in the assassination.

The return to politics of former Labour officials has been dominating headlines since Abela seemed to open his arms to Rosianne Cutajar, Justyne Caruana and Joseph Musat last month, with speculation arising over who else could be welcomed back to the party after they were forced to resign.

Abela was coy, however, when asked whether he would allow former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, former minister Konrad Mizzi and Cardona back into the Labour Party.

Each case had to be judged on its merits, Abela said in a recent interview as he avoided a definitive answer.