Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday ruled out an early election saying it would be irresponsible to hold one in current times.

Interviewed on TVM’s programme Xtra, the Prime Minister said a decision regarding the next election would only be taken in line with the national interest. That, he said, was the only criteria he would be considering.

Abela said that at this point in time there was no reason for an early election to be held. To go for an election in the midst of a pandemic, as the PN had done, would be irresponsible, he said.

To go for an election in the midst of an economic recovery period would also be irresponsible. So there was no reason at the moment to think about an early election, Abela said.

Asked whether a reshuffle was imminent, Abela would only say this was speculation.