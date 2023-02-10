Prime Minister Robert Abela’s grandmother Lukarda died in the early hours of Friday morning.

Lukarda, the mother of former president George Abela, died days before her 93rd birthday, which falls on February 19.

Her death was announced by the Prime Minister himself in a post on Facebook. Abela is currently in Brussels for a EU Council meeting.

In his social media post Abela wrote:

“We will miss you grandma. Thank you for loving us so much.”

Abela regularly shared photos of himself with Lukarda, and on her 90th birthday he described her as his source of energy and courage.

A photo he posted of the two of them smiling during his victorious 2020 run to become Labour Party leader became one of his most popular posts throughout that campaign.