The government has continued to give to the people even as the country dealt with a pandemic, Prime Minister Robert Abela said in opening comments during his reaction to the budget.

The speech is ongoing and is expected to last around two hours. It comes a day after Opposition leader Bernard Grech's on Monday and a week after the Budget speech by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna.

"This is my first budget speech but the fourth budget in nine months. No other government faced such struggles. Others thought the pandemic would be our knockout punch and yet we saved 100,000 jobs and we continued to give to the people," Abela said.

In reply to Grech's criticism that the budget was recycled, Abela said he was proud of this as good budgets will continue to be unveiled year after year.

The prime minister said the budget not only looked at the immediate needs of the country but also looked ahead, as far as 10 years from now.

"When I was appointed prime minister, my priority was to keep the momentum from the previous years going. Yes, there was political upheaval but within days of my appointment, we were back to normal.

"The pandemic caught some countries off guard, but we had a strong healthcare system," he said.

The prime minister said Grech wants a committee to oversee what the Superintendent of Public Health is doing, unlike the government, which has always backed the Superintendent.

The speech is ongoing.