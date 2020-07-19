Robert Abela was appointed prime minister six months ago. Nothing could have prepared him for the political, economic and social earthquake. Christopher Scicluna reports.

It was never going to be easy for Robert Abela to negotiate the political turmoil that brought his predecessor down.

He took over the reins of a government hobbling from Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder investigation and with Malta’s international reputation in tatters.

Within weeks, Abela had to come to terms with the fact that the economy could come to a complete standstill as a result of COVID-19.

But six months on from entering the Auberge de Castille, many believe Abela, a keen sailor, has successfully weathered the storm as he sails ahead in the opinion polls with the country’s major controversy being within the divided Nationalist Party.

Abela was unexpectedly elected to lead the Labour Party ahead of firm favourite Chris Fearne knowing that the party’s slogan L-Aqwa Żmien was, for many, dead and buried, with the future becoming even becoming uncomfortable unless he acted immediately.

By autumn, he has to convince the Council of Europe’s Moneyval think tank that his administration is serious about tackling corruption and money laundering.

The necessary changes in law are being weaved in but the actual problem remains in the willingness to enforce them. Failure to show that Malta means business could see it ‘grey listed’, forcing financial companies to pack up.

Much the same applies to rule of law reforms and the recommendations made by the Venice Commission. In that area, much of the spadework has been done and the commission has welcomed the changes so far, as has the president of the European Commission. But it will be the track record which matters.

Abela has distanced himself from former ministers Konrad Mizzi and Chris Cardona, former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

But many still need to be convinced that he acted out of conviction rather than convenience as more disgraceful revelations about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder investigation emerge.

Abela has also struck a few own goals, such as when his administration nominated Konrad Mizzi to the OSCE parliamentary assembly, or when he handed a consultancy contract to former police commissioner Cutajar, before being forced to rescind both.

His credentials were also dented when Joseph Muscat was invited to Castille to advise on the post-COVID-19 recovery plan, and when the former premier accompanied him in talks with Steward Healthcare. He has since repeatedly insisted that Muscat – still a member of the Labour parliamentary group – is not his consultant.

Part of the clan?

Many still question whether last January’s election was simply a switching of roles. Is Abela part of Muscat’s clan, or is he an outsider with honest intentions, slowly whittling down the clique which brought Malta to disrepute, but which still wields tremendous power and influence?

Steward Healthcare will loom large on the prime minister’s in-tray in the coming months and any decision he takes will likely be a confirmation that wrong decisions were taken in the past by the Cabinet of which he was an adviser.

Will he abrogate an arrangement which stems from irregularities, as shown in the recent auditor general report? Or will he improve the government subsidy to Steward, despite the poor results thus far?

Coronavirus handed Abela a test for which there was no guidebook. Possesing none of the oratory skills of his predecessor, Abela sometimes appeared insecure when addressing the nation about the lockdown measures, even creating confusion among the public.

While Chris Fearne’s speeches were clearly targeted at containing the virus, Abela appeared to be tiptoeing between the need to help the economy and the health service.

But four months since COVID-19 hit Malta, the government has largely succeeded in preventing the health service, or the economy, from being overwhelmed.

Still, thousands of workers remain on reduced pay and raising economic momentum will be a government priority in the coming months.

Abela appears to be close to securing a generous EU budget which should boost his efforts, just two years before a general election is due.

His stand on migrants leaving Africa has left much to be desired. While he is right in expressing frustration over the way other EU leaders continue turning a blind eye to the tragedy in the Mediterranean, Abela’s rhetoric has sometimes come across as populist, intended to appeal to the lowest common denominator. His decision to put dozens of asylum seekers on board expensive tourist boats for days on end was ill-advised at best, irresponsible at worst. Just six months into his term, it is almost a foregone conclusion that Abela will win the next general election, especially with a PN in disarray. But many will still expect him to deliver on the many promises made by the Labour Party and Abela himself, including better roads and pensions, and making all medicines free for pensioners. He will also be judged on other issues. Do votes come before anything else, before the constant decimation of the environment, inflating the civil service, by allowing rampant hunting, by continuing to bend over backwards to the developers...?

Time will tell.