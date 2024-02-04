Encouraging populist discussion of the presence of foreign workers in Malta was a threat to everybody’s quality of life, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

During a political activity in Mosta, Abela discussed the complex nature of the opportunities and challenges presented by a strong presence of foreigners in Malta and said the surrounding issues have to be appraised holistically.

While care homes, such as id-Dar tal-Providenza relied on the care and dedication of foreigners in Malta to take care of residents, Abela said he had also spoken to people facing challenging situations such as overcrowding in apartment blocks.

He said that when approaching such issues, the government always prioritised solutions that led the country towards success, however, he added that some situations did not have a straightforward answer.

But, he stressed, populist discourse about overpopulation was certainly not the way to tackle these challenges.

“Populism is a threat to quality of life because it is weaponised by those who have no interest in offering solutions to the pain and problems that people experience,” Abela said.

“Instead, it weaponises pain and fans the flame to foment negativity rather than work towards a solution.”

The Nationalist Party has been frequently hit with accusations of xenophobia, with Opposition Leader Bernard Grech incorrectly claiming that Malta’s population has doubled in the past ten years and pledging to curb “excessive population”.

The PN has insisted that its talking points on this matter are not xenophobic and are simply echoing concerns voiced by constituents.

“We cannot find solutions if we don’t recognise that these different realities are coexisting in our country,” Abela said on Sunday.

The prime minister said the country’s rapid jump in population was partly caused by an ageing population that was gradually retiring out of the job market and also an increase in education levels among youth who were now occupying professional or managerial roles.

This, he said, contributed to the creation of a new middle class that has given youths more opportunities than ever, while leaving a gap of workers in certain industries.

Abela continued to say it was the government’s responsibility to tighten the reins and address challenging situations.

This is why the government has taken steps to empower the Housing Authority to take action on overcrowding in residential buildings. It is also why the government is about to introduce a skills card for foreign workers who want to work in the hospitality industry while making it a requirement for taxi and cab drivers to hold a local or European driving license.

“We have had complaints about many of these changes but to me, the answer has always been simple,” Abela said.

“Are we deciding in the best interest of the few or the interest of the many? And for me, the answer is very clear.”