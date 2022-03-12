Robert Abela on Saturday admitted he is still not satisfied with the number of female candidates contesting the forthcoming general election.

During a short event presenting Labour's 69 election candidates, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for more female candidates.

He said the lack of female representation was the reason why the government had introduced a quota mechanism to ensure more women make it to parliament.

Abela said that while he is not satisfied with the number of female candidates, he is more than satisfied with the calibre of Labour's female candidates.

He repeated the mantra that the election is a choice between the past as represented by the PN opposition or the future as represented by Labour.

Abela said Labour's candidates represent a competent and credible team that is read to implement Labour’s plan.

Half of the PL's candidates will be contesting a general election for the first time. He said the team represents a mix of people who have experience in government and others with a range of experience in various sectors.

The Prime Minister said Labour's 1,000 proposal election manifesto aims to improve people's quality of life.