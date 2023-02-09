Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday took part in a meeting for prime ministers and leaders of European Socialist parties during which he stressed the need to prepare for a European Parliament election campaign.

During the meeting in Brussels, Abela said that the message of the European socialist family should remain that of keeping the people in the centre.

The socialist family had to continue spreading its vision in important sectors such as education, health, social mobility and equality.

He also referred to the debate on the European Council’s agenda, focusing on Ukraine, migration and the economy.

Abela stressed the need to continue helping people and businesses who were facing bureaucratic realities. Small and medium businesses, he said, were crucial for the economy and to ensure prosperity.