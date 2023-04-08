Robert Abela has stressed the need to safeguard untouched land on Comino, while downplaying his minor bond holdings in Hili Properties.

Hili Properties’s parent company is behind plans to redevelop the defunct Comino hotel, with environmentalists raising the alarm about how the “monstrous” development is incompatible with the island’s status as a nature reserve.

A spokesperson said the bonds, which are declared in the prime minister’s asset declaration, were purchased “years ago”. The spokesperson put the value of the bonds at “less than €2,100”.

“The Prime Minister believes that uncommitted land in Comino is to remain pristine and he understands and appreciates those who are fighting for this cause. Comino is a sensitive place which should not be threatened by unwarranted development,” the spokesperson said.

Hili’s planning application has received thousands of objections, with Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba throwing his weight behind objectors, calling the development plans for Comino “stupid” and “senseless”.

The company has said the hotel’s current footprint occupies 29,649 square metres in San Niklaw Bay and 16,165 square metres in Santa Maria Bay.

The redevelopment will see this revised to 22,495 square metres in San Niklaw Bay and 18,197 square metres in Santa Maria Bay, it said.

Therefore, despite the 2,032 square metre increase in Santa Maria Bay, the overall footprint will nonetheless decrease by 5,122 square metres.

An aerial image supplied by the NGOs opposing the project showing the footprint of the proposed development superimposed on the current footprint of the current hotel and bungalows.

The project, Hili said, will implement a sustainable energy plan and respect the Natura 2000 management plan for Comino.

Existing structures would be carefully dismantled while as much construction waste as possible would be reused.