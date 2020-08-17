Criticism for Prime Minister Robert Abela's decision to return to his holiday in Sicily soared on Monday as Malta faces a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed Abela is taking a family break but is expected to return later on Monday.

It comes amid a spike in cases of coronavirus on the island that has led to around a dozen countries placing travel restrictions on arrivals from Malta.

Martin Balzan, head of the Medical Association of Malta, said Abela's decision to go on holiday at the height of a health crisis is "symptomatic" of the fact he is "underestimating" the gravity of the situation.

“The prime minister is not realising the seriousness of the problem. His trip is symptomatic of somebody who is not fully aware of the gravity of the situation,” Balzan said.

Abela forged ahead with his plan last week to travel to Ragusa, Sicily with his family on his private yacht.

Footage uploaded on social media featuring Abela at Marina di Ragusa and taking part in an outdoors spinning class fuelled debate about his decision.

Many resorted to social media to express their disappointment that the prime minister was holidaying when his country was facing a spike in virus cases.

However, the Office of the Prime Minister said Abela would be back in Malta on Monday evening, after having interrupted his family trip on Sunday to agree on the set of measures which were announced by his deputy Chris Fearne.

Fearne, who is acting prime minister in Abela's absence, dismissed questions about the holiday during a news conference on Monday.

Asked if the prime minister was teleworking from Ragusa, Fearne dodged the question saying it had nothing to do with the outbreak.

“It is up to others to comment on that matter,” he added.

A government spokesperson said Abela had interrupted his family trip on Saturday night to come back to Malta to face the media on Labour's television station on Sunday.

“During his brief holiday, the prime minister shouldered all his responsibilities and was in continuous contact with Cabinet. On Sunday, the prime minister, together with the State Advocate, drafted the laws announced on Monday, among other commitments,” the spokesman said.

It was also pointed out that during his absence, Fearne was acting prime minister as announced on the government gazette of August 13.