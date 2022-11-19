Robert Abela on Saturday urged the Opposition to support a government motion allowing doctors to terminate a pregnancy when a woman’s life or health is at serious risk.

Speaking during the closing of Labour’s annual general meeting, Abela said he expected everyone’s support for the motion to become law.

The amendment was proposed after an American tourist whose request to terminate a non-viable pregnancy was refused by health authorities.

Andrea Prudente was 16 weeks pregnant when in June she began bleeding profusely while on holiday in Malta and was told by doctors that the pregnancy was no longer viable.

She was eventually transferred to Spain where she had an abortion.

Abela said that over the years, the state had failed to cater for a legislative framework that would protect women in such circumstances.

He said the amendments will ensure that medical professionals will be able to do what is necessary to protect a pregnant woman's life.

These amendments will also protect mothers from prosecution in such cases, Abela said.

The prime minister said that contrary to the Opposition, Labour has its finger on society’s pulse, and is willing to listen and take decisions where necessary.

The prime minister blasted the PN for failing to even entertain a discussion on euthanasia.

“We promised a discussion on euthanasia in our election manifesto. It must be a mature discussion that leads to a decision. The Opposition immediately said it is against this.“

The Opposition always shoots down major reforms, it sweeps people’s pains under the carpet. It is not even ready to hold a discussion,” Abela said.

Remembering ‘difficult episodes’

Abela, who took over as prime minister in January 2020, said it is important that the “difficult episodes” that led to his leadership bid are not forgotten.

He said that as a party in government, it is natural that leading the country is given priority.

“I took over during a difficult time for the country, and the party… We were all disappointed due to episodes in the country that do not symbolise what we want for the country as a party.

“We have learnt lessons from these episodes, as well as built on the good already done. The past years have shown how Labour has made a positive difference in people’s lives,” Abela said.

He warned that Labour cannot afford to rest on its laurels, despite the massive election victory in March.

“We need to work more, to achieve more and convince more people.

“We need to work with more conviction, more energy. We can never stop progressing. We remain the force of change,” Abela told the party faithful.

He pledged that Labour will continue to be a driver of change, as people had elected the party to be a catalyst of change.