Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday visited the film set of Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher, featuring Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe.

The production includes the participation of some 200 local film industry workers.

Abela said the industry continued to attract investment to Malta, with some €95 million spent on film productions in Malta throughout the pandemic.

He said this was a testament to the resilience shown by this industry in recent months.

Crowe shot Ridley Scott's Gladiator in Malta in 1999. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

On Saturday Crowe met fans at Fort Ricasoli - the backdrop of the Gladiator film set.

He was seen cycling around the historical fort on a mountain bicycle before posing for pictures for Times of Malta.

"It's a very strange thing to realise that I hadn't been back when I should have... I think Malta's amazing as a place to set stories. There's a thousand stories in every bay here," he told fans on site.