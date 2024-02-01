Robert Abela on Thursday welcomed the revised mid-term European budget that includes €50 billion of aid for Ukraine, in a move the bloc hailed as a strong message to Russia.

The Prime Minister said the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, which was greenlighted by all 27 member states, will help south European countries continue investing in socio-economic and sustainable development.

Funds had also been allocated to address the main drivers of migration, in a bid to reduce the influx in the region, he said.

In his first comments following the summit, the Prime Minister urged for a two state solution in the Middle East, calling for a permanent ceasefire and immediate humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza.

On Thursday the EU overcame months of opposition from Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to agree to the aid for Ukraine.

The deal to keep funds flowing to Ukraine came as doubts over support from Kyiv's Western backers buoyed Russian President Vladimir Putin, nearly two years into his invasion of the neighbouring country.

In an abrupt about-face at the start of the gathering, Orban agreed to drop his veto on the four-year package for Kyiv in the face of intense pressure from the EU's other 26 leaders.

The Hungarian nationalist appeared to come away largely empty-handed - securing only the promise of a possible review on the spending in two years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the deal in a video address to the EU leaders as "a clear signal that Ukraine will withstand and that Europe will withstand".

Aid deal 'message' to Putin, US

"The message is clear," said French President Emmanuel Macron after the Brussels summit wrapped up.

"Russia cannot count on any fatigue from Europeans in their support for Ukraine."

Macron said the deal likewise sent a message to Washington - where billions of dollars in aid are held up in Congress - "that the European Union is here, committed and delivers".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also voiced hope that the EU decision could assist US President Joe Biden in convincing reluctant Republicans to pass Washington's own $60-billion proposal for support for Ukraine.

"I hope that the message that we're sending out today and the discussions we're having today is helping him," Scholz said.

Ukraine’s security is Europe's security: Metsola

Roberta Metsola meanwhile told European leaders the deal gave "the credibility, legitimacy and predictability" expected from the bloc.

"Because Ukraine’s security is Europe's security," the President of the European Parliament said.

She promised Europe will continue to deliver “by listening to the concerns of its citizens, businesses and farmers, by making it easier to invest and to modernise, and by ensuring economic growth that benefits all.”

Metsola also referred to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, saying the European Parliament was the first EU institution to call for a permanent cease-fire.

“It is a necessary step towards lasting peace and stability - as are the return of all hostages and the need for Gaza to be led by legitimate Palestinian representatives.

“A two-state solution can offer security to Israel and a perspective for the Palestinian people.”