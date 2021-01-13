Robert Abela’s first year as Labour leader and prime minister has been a decisive one offering peace of mind, PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef said on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference, Micallef said Abela had launched a vision for the country’s future based on five pillars, which included good governance and an ambitious environmental challenge to make Malta carbon-free by 2050.

This was at a time when the country, like the rest of the world, faced a pandemic. In spite of this, there had been never a total lockdown in Malta, Micallef said.

Micallef said the Abela-led government had secured Malta's largest-ever package of EU funds, presented the largest Budget in the country's history and invested heavily in economic regeneration during a time of crisis.

Rebecca Buttigieg, who chairs the Labour Party's Ilkoll Indaqs (All Equal) forum, said Abela had led the country with confidence.

Abela, she said, had renewed the Labour Party in crucial sectors in spite of the challenges that had to be faced.