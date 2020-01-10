Prime minister hopeful Robert Abela has said his wife will not be tendering for any public sector work if he was elected to lead the government, just days after he said the opposite on camera.

Speaking on TVM’s Xtra, Dr Abela said on Thursday that he had been misinterpreted.

As a prime minister he would push for higher ethical standards and his wife Lydia will not be bidding for any work in the public sector, he said.

Just a day before, he had told MaltaToday that while he would withdraw from the family law firm, his wife should not be denied the opportunity to bid in government tenders.

Dr Abela's firm has reportedly received work from the Planning Authority, Air Malta and Transport Malta in the past years.

In 2018, the Times of Malta reported Dr Abela saying there was no conflict of interest in acting as legal representative of Air Malta while his father, President Emeritus George Abela, was acting as mediator and chief negotiator in talks with pilots.

According to Malta Independent, between 2013 and 2017, the Abelas’ firm pocketed half a million euro from PA since 2013.