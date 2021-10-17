Prime Minister Robert Abela’s legacy will be the future of debt he is leaving children, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Addressing supporters during a political activity in Balzan, a day before his reply to the Budget in Parliament, Grech said last Monday’s two-hour speech showed that the government has no strategy or sense of direction for the future.

“It is now clear that the budget's sole vision for the future is debt. That is the legacy of our Prime Minister Robert Abela and his government will leave behind. A future of debt, which our children will have to handle.”

During his speech, Grech also remarked that Abela and the Labour government failed to mark the four-year anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination.

“With a simple gesture, he could have helped the country’s healing process, but no, this government does not have the courage to do that.”

'How can we trust Abela?'

Grech said that politicians have an obligation to plan ahead for the future and focus on current problems which will leave a mark tomorrow.

Instead, this government made fun of the people as it gave the public just €1.75 to make up for the increase in the cost of living while providing millions for Vitals and Electorgas,” he said.

He criticised how the budget had forgotten healthcare workers, the police and educators.

“This government only uses people when it is in their interest, cheap politics. It posed with them, but easily forgot them.”

The Budget also lacked a strategy of how the government planned to remove Malta from the greylist.

“The government criticises us for being negative, but we must continuously where it is going wrong," Grech said.

"We need to stop playing its games and speak the truth, to show the reality the people are facing, that of those who do not make enough money to last to the end of the month, the reality of single-parents, pensioners. We have an obligation to tell this government to stop taking the people for a ride.”

He said that the end of the wage supplement will bring thousands of families to their knees, as they continue to struggle after two years of the pandemic.

Grech reiterated that a new Nationalist government will give back to the people all the money stolen through ARMs bills and continue to provide strong measures for a better future.

The Nationalist Party, he said, did not want the country to have a Prime Minister whose hands were tied by those who put him there.

“We need better standards. We will not allow illegal phone calls aimed to intimidate, we will make sure Malta is clean and has better standards. We will not let anyone lose their daughter, son or loved one to someone else’s greed.”