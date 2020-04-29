In normal democracies, inquiries are held automatically whenever there is any suspicion or allegation of incorrect behaviour. For example, in Milan, despite the dramatic coronavirus situation in Lombardy, there are at the moment 30 ongoing inquires against 30 different old people’s homes for alleged misconduct in the treatment and handling of residents and patients.

The most serious allegations are against a prestigious senior citizens’ home, the Pio Albergo Trivulzio. In Italy, and therefore in Milan too, it is natural that when there are serious allegations, these are automatically investigated by the local judiciary.

In Malta, instead, nothing of the sort happens. Our independent judiciary stays put basically on everything until it is ordered by the prime minister of the day to start an inquiry. Such was the case, for example, in the Egrant inquiry, which was only started on Joseph Muscat’s orders.

Another Maltese way is for a citizen to ask the magistrate for an inquiry as happened, for example, when Simon Busuttil or Adrian Delia asked for various inquiries to be initiated.

Reality has shown us that while powerful politicians, such as the prime minister or the leader of the opposition wield clout and have the power to persuade magistrates to initiate proceedings, the ordinary citizen is basically impotent in this respect.

Have you ever heard of magistrates starting an inquiry of national importance following the request of an ordinary citizen? I haven’t.

Take the most recent case. NGO Repubblika took judicial action against the prime minister on the P52 patrol boat allegations. These are very serious accusations that allege an AFM member damaged the migrants’ boat engine, rendering it unusable.

Quoting The New York Times (April 9), a man can be heard saying: “The Malta military is coming and cut the cable of electricity for the motor... They are not want anybody come to Malta – they say that.”

Though declaring itself as a non-political association, in the present circumstances

Repubblika wields a lot of political clout. So much so that Prime Minister Robert Abela abused of his position and went over the top to answer Repubblika.

In fact, in answer to Repubblika, the prime minister hijacked 10 minutes of prime time on state TV with his cabinet behind him, all of them sitting there as a backdrop of mute statues (the following day he was imitated by the leader of the opposition) and then ordered the inquiry himself. The police commissioner duly obeyed.

Abela is proving to be a weak and insecure prime minister, afraid of not being at the centre of attraction.

Every time he feels the limelight is being taken from him by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, he goes on TV and foments even more division among the already divided Maltese.

In any normal democracy, when the accusations against the P52 army officer were out, there would have immediately been an inquiry ordered by the army commander and a second independent magisterial inquiry immediately.

Instead, the government and the army kept quiet for nine days before refuting the claims.

Repubblika are totally right in demanding an inquiry. That is what should have happened automatically on the day the allegation was out.

Where Repubblika might have gone a bit too far, in my opinion, was in going to court with their judicial protests, at this stage.

However, it was within their right and the right of all us citizens to ask for an inquiry.

Abela’s theatrics might well have emboldened his party faithful. In the process, however, they might also have caused more hatred and xenophobia to spread among us Maltese.

Anyway, whatever sceneggiata Abela will go for, he will certainly not stop all us well-intentioned Maltese citizens from demanding justice... and on all fronts.

Arnold Cassola is former secretary general of the European Greens.