Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo has called for the upcoming leadership election to be postponed in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Arrigo wrote to the PN’s general council president about the matter on Tuesday, just hours after one of the two contestants, Bernard Grech, announced he is on self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Grech did not say whether he has been tested for the virus.

The election, which Grech is contesting against embattled leader Adrian Delia, is set to take place over a number of days. Voting will close on October 3.

The deputy leader told Times of Malta that he is “worried” as the election, which he described as a “mass event” is taking place at a time when Malta still had “high numbers”.

“Even a candidate is in quarantine and no risk assessment has been carried out. I am worried,” he said.

In a statement, Grech’s campaign team said it was aware of Arrigo’s letter but insisted the PN “needs to overcome this period of uncertainty as soon as possible”.

“Every attempt to make this period longer certainly isn’t in the party's, its members' or the country’s interest,” Grech’s team said.

On his part, Delia has not yet commented about Arrigo’s suggestion but has wished Grech’s wife a quick recovery.

“We need to take care of each other more than ever before,” Delia said on Facebook.