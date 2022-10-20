On Tuesday morning, the news flashed around the island that popular sportsman and politician, Robert Arrigo had left this vale of tears.

Arrigo was born on December 4, 1954 in Sliema. As a boy, he followed the fortunes of his hometown club, Sliema Wanderers. The Fifties and Sixties were great years for the Blues and every youth of his age aspired to play for the club.

Robert did not play for the Wanderers but he was destined to play a big role in the administration of the club.

In those days, the Wanderers were led by that other great administrator, Dr George Bonello Dupuis. Therefore, when Robert decided to enter the football scene, he chose to take the post of president of nearby Gzira United.

