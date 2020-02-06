Nationalist deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo has given notice of his intention to resign. The news came at the worst possible time for the party amid an open rebellion within the parliamentary group against embattled leader Adrian Delia.

On Thursday morning, he confirmed to Times of Malta that he had announced the decision in an email sent to PN MPs.

“I will leave the post after the next General Council or fundraising marathon in order to leave in an orderly fashion,” he said.

The 65-year-old MP who for successive elections was elected from two electroal districts and former Sliema mayor was elected deputy leader in 2017 as part of the new leadership line up under Adrian Delia.

During his stint Mr Arrigo, an entrepreneur in the tourism industry, played a crucial role to keep the party's ailing finances afloat. Recently, he had taken over the role of party treasurer following the resignation of Antoine Zammit last September.