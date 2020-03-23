Opposition MP Robert Arrigo was unhurt on Monday after he was involved in a traffic collision.

The accident occurred on Triq Gilormu Cassar, Valletta, a short distance from the Auberge de Castille.

Arrigo told Times of Malta when contacted that he “got a good hit” but was ok. He lost control of his vehicle when he was hit by another car which had skidded, he said.

Arrigo said he was alone in his car at the time and no one - including the other driver - had suffered any injuries, though his car was extensively damaged.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia was among those who went to the scene.