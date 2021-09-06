It was all down to the wire as the fight for the Garmin BSJ Malta Gozo Malta Open Water Swim race title was a three-horse race between Robert David Vella, Gilbert Bartolo, and Simon Zammit.

The trio swam in unison throughout the race. There was no clear winner as they battled the strong currents that the channel is notoriously known for.

In the end, it was Robert David Vella who emerged as the overall winner. He completed the race in three hours, 23 minutes, 35 seconds, a mere two seconds ahead of Gilbert Bartolo. Four seconds behind Bartolo was Simon Zammit.

Seventeen swimmers signed up for the full distance, covering over eleven kilometres.

