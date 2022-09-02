Robert Portelli was elected as the new president of the Malta Rugby Football Union during the recently-held Annual General Meeting.

MRFU members convened on Saturday, August 27 for the meeting.

Outgoing general secretary Rhona Xerri addressed the meeting with a report detailing the important measures undertaken this season.

Acting President George Zammit Montebello presented his insights on keeping things together, especially during a difficult season due to Covid-19.

Mike Borg presented the audited accounts and also discussed challenges the union encountered owing to a low revenue generated due to a lack of sponsorship.

Click here for full story