Roberta Cutajar strengthened her first place in the MBF National Ladies league table after obtaining seven points from her last three encounters.

In the most awaited clash, Cutajar shared the spoils in an exciting 5-5 scoreline against second-placed Donna Bugeja.

Meanwhile, Cutajar obtained two identical 6-1 victories against Ana Thomas and Vanessa Tedesco.

Earlier, Donna Bugeja had won 6-4 against Lorna Micallef to strengthen second place in the rankings.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...