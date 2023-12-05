European Parliament President Roberta Metsola's commitment to support anti-corruption efforts in Europe was rewarded during a ceremony in Sicily on Tuesday.

Metsola was awarded with a medal from Palermo that was presented by mayor Roberto Lagalla and Maria Falcone, the president of the Fondazione Falcone and sister of the late magistrate Giovanni Falcone.

Giovanni Falcone was killed with a bomb by the Sicilian mafia in 1992.

The explosion had ripped through a stretch of motorway near Palermo and was registered by experts monitoring volcanic tremors from Etna on the other side of the island.

The explosion, which had sent shockwaves across Italy, also signalled the start of the mafia's decline.