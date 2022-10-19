Roberta Metsola on Wednesday called for a common European-wide stand to ensure immediate action to lower energy prices across the continent and cushion the social impact high tariffs have on citizens.

While the EU Council and Commission have agreed on the need to take joint action to limit prices, they have yet to agree on a mechanism for doing so.

The European Parliament President was addressing the media with Zuzana Čaputová ahead of speaking in plenary, where the Slovak President underlined the need for undivided support for Ukraine.

Čaputová is the first head of state from an EU member state neighbouring Ukraine since the outbreak of Russia's invasion to speak in the European Parliament.

During the presser, Metsola commended Slovakia for welcoming more than 700,000 people who had been forced to flee Ukraine: “per capita it makes Slovakia a real champion of solidarity. Slovakia is also leading when it comes to political and military aid to Ukraine”.

Metsola was speaking ahead of a summit for national leaders on Thursday and Friday, where the energy crisis is expected to top the agenda.

“Let me emphasise the need for us to take common and urgent decisions to bring down energy prices. This is the main topic of the week, and we are now preparing for what hopefully are concrete decisions at the European Council tomorrow.

“Decoupling gas from electricity prices and common purchases are things that we can do now to cushion the social impact on our populations. People are worried, this is not the time to wait, this is the time for action.”

On Tuesday the European Commission proposed an EU-wide cap that would be triggered when gas prices across the EU surpass a certain threshold that is as yet to be set.

Čaputová noted that both the COVID and security crisis resulting from Russia’s invasion taught member states that if they remained united, they would be able to face future crises.

She urged parliament to support effective solutions such as gas capping and decoupling of prices.

During the presser, both Metsola and Čaputová referred to the murder of two men at a gay bar in Bratislava by a "radicalised teenager".

Metsola said it was an “extremely positive signal” that parliament on Monday overwhelmingly approved to have a debate over the matter. Parliament, she said, was reacting to events in real time in different countries.

“There was overwhelming condemnation to any attack on LGBTIQ people across Europe.”