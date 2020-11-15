Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has not ruled out contesting the next general election, just a day after her appointment as first vice-president of the European Parliament.

But while insisting she would decide when the time comes, Metsola also said she has such a “strong national network” that it would be foolish not to use it to help other candidates. And this was something she could not do if she were a candidate.

“The party knows I have a strong national network and that I can be used to bolster other candidates and MPs. I’ve spoken to [PN leader] Bernard Grech about this. That is not a role I would throw away lightly because I value it and the party values it too.

“This cannot be discounted. If I were to be a candidate, I couldn’t do that,” Metsola told Times of Malta.

Metsola was elected to the EP in 2013 to replace Simon Busuttil and was re-elected with a handsome majority in 2014 and 2019. The 41-year-old lawyer has often been named as a potential leader of the Nationalist Party.

Pressed to say if she would rule out running, the MEP said she would decide that “if and when” she is asked to do so by the party, something that has so far not yet happened.

I will not stop talking about things that matter

Metsola said she and Grech, who assumed the PN leadership in early October, have so far only discussed her mentoring responsibilities.

In recent weeks, a number of candidates have publicly confirmed they have been approached to contest the next general election.

‘Extremely nerve-racking’

On being elected first-vice-president, the second-highest role in the European Parliament, Metsola admitted it was “extremely nerve-racking” to get nominated in the first place.

“I was in Malta on Thursday [when the election took place]. Under normal circumstances, I would have been in the chambers waiting and there would be an applause or a vote.

“But I’m glad we were in Malta because the reactions have been really good and everyone wanted some good news at last,” Metsola said.

Occupying a dual role – that of MEP and parliament vice-president – will not stop Metsola from “talking about things that matter”.

She said that even in the past, whenever she spoke up, she would always do so with the entire country’s interests at heart, and not just those of her supporters.

“I have never spoken as just a Nationalist but as a Maltese. If I thought that Malta could benefit from questions, expressions of doubt, criticism of the government, that is because I thought and believed – and still believe – that was in the interest of Malta.”

The MEP said the issues she has spoken out about in the past will only be “amplified” by her role as she will be able to talk about them as the first vice-president.

Metsola plans to meet EP president David Sassoli on Mondayto discuss issues she plans to take on as part of her role – namely justice and truth and rule of law matters.

And as migration issues continue to dominate both the local and international headlines, Metsola is adamant such issues will be a priority for her too.

“We need to carry our international responsibilities as has been the case and as previous governments have been very careful about. For me, to reduce migration to nameless statistics is not something I accept. I will never lose sight of the fact we are talking about humans and that behind every number is a life.

“That must be the departing point of any debate on migration,” Metsola said.

She will also not accept, however, that other member states completely disregard countries like Malta that are facing this issue on a daily basis on behalf of Europe.