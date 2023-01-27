European Parliament president Roberta Metsola was named "Woman of the Year" during the fourth edition of the Women in a Legal World Conference in Spain.

The award was presented to Metsola by Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calviño.

Metsola was given the award for "the work carried out at the head of the European Parliament, particularly on her actions in relation to the war in Ukraine, for her commitment to the fight against corruption, and for her fierce defenve of EU values".

Upon receiving the award, Metsola said that choosing a career linked to law was "one of the best decisions" of her life because that led her to enter politics, in part, driven by the "generational aspiration" for Malta, to join the EU.

"With all its problems and imperfections, the EU meant our lives would be that little bit better. A little bit fairer. A little bit safer,” she said, emphasising the impact it can have in improving people's lives.

Metsola encouraged more young women to enter politics, stating that if one works hard enough, nothing can stop that person from reaching her goals. She added that more must be done to encourage women to pursue their goals and generate real opportunities.