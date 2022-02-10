European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is in Malta on an official visit, the first since she was elected to the role in January.

Metsola, a Nationalist Party MEP, kicked off her visit in Malta with a meeting with President George Vella first thing on Thursday.

"It is important to the European Parliament that we reach out to people in all member states and bring the European project closer. That is the aim of my visit to Malta.

"Of course, on a personal note, I could not be more pleased to be coming home to Malta and Gozo on an official visit and am very much looking forward to my discussion with President George Vella," Metsola said on Wednesday ahead of her visit.

The visit to Malta is her first to her home country since she took office following January's election.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

She will then head to Valletta to join in the festivities marking the feast of St Paul's Shipwreck, which is being celebrated on Thursday, a public holiday.

Later in the afternoon, Metsola will be visiting the site of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia where she is expected to lay wreaths.

"During my visit, I will reiterate the European Parliament’s commitment to uphold the fundamental values of the European Union and I will represent the European Parliament by laying flowers at the site of the assassination of investigative journalist Caruana Galizia," she said.

Metsola was elected as European Parliament president on January 18, becoming the youngest-ever president, the first Maltese person to hold the office, and the first female president in 22 years.