European Parliament President and Nationalist Party MEP Roberta Metsola on Wednesday laid out her vision for a country that reaches the highest possible standards and a vision of excellence.

Addressing the party’s annual mass meeting on eve of Independence Day, Metsola said the country that she loves requires political leaders who lead by example.

Without mentioning any of the scandals that rocked the political world in recent years, she expressed optimism that “it is not too late” to turn back the clock.

EP President Roberta Metsola addressing the crowd. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“You can't stoop any lower than using your position to prey on the vulnerable. You will be betraying those who trusted you and you will be stealing from those who really need it…

"We politicians must give the right direction. Politicians must lead by example… Despite the current situation in our country, no, all is not lost. No, it's not too late. We are still in time,” she said to applause.

In between chants of Nazzjonalisti, Nazzjonalisti, Metsola said the country needed the vision of the Nationalist Party to get it back on the right track, restoring it’s reputation and taking it to higher grounds with better standards.

Cheering Roberta on. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

She called for a national conversation, where everyone feels involved, to design the future of Malta.

“Yesterday's solutions were good for yesterday's challenges. We are here because we want to shape the future. The future is not destiny. The future is not a closed box. The future is the box that we want to create, with our vision, with our ability - because the Maltese and Gozitans are capable,” she said.

“With your support we can give the best for this nation, for each and every one of you and for the Europe of which we are a part. This is my commitment, together with my fellow candidates who are running for the European Parliament election on the 8th of June,” she added.