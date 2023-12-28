Roberta Metsola has made it to Corriere Della Sera's list of Women of the Year.

The President of the European Parliament was among 102 women whom the Italian media house's journalists believe have left their mark during a year characterised by international events.

The list includes Narges Mohammadi, who won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

Olena Zelensky and Roberta Metsola. Photo: European Parliament

Roberta Metsola’s support of Ukraine has been deemed as one of the cornerstones of her political action in 2023, culminating with the EU opening accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova this month.

President Metsola’s actions to increase “transparency and ethics” in the European Parliament were also considered as key moments over the past year.