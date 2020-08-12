Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has been named by VoteWatch as the second most politically and socially influential MEP on democracy and home affairs.

Metsola is the coordinator of the European Parliament’s LIBE group on behalf of the European Peoples’ Party. She is the co-chair of the anti-corruption intergroup and a member of the intergroups on anti-racism, LGBTI, diversity and children’s rights.

She is the rapporteur on dossiers aimed at cooperation on combating cross-border crime and terrorism and has drafted dossiers on false and authentic documents online, Frontex and the European border and coast guard.

Previously, she was one of the vice-chairs of the PETI committee, which also deals with the transparency of EU institutions.

VoteWatch’s analysis is part of the Influence Index: a new data-driven ranking of MEPs by VoteWatch Europe and BCW Brussels. It is the first MEP ranking to measure influence through political and social influence.