The European Popular Party has nominated Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola to serve as vice-president of the European Parliament.

A vacancy for vice-president was created when former vice-president Mairead McGuinness became European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union last month.

Metsola tweeted that she was proud of the nomination.

So proud. For a girl from an island in the middle of the Mediterranean, this is a big moment. Thank you @EPPGroup, I will not let you down. https://t.co/LPAWLd36Gm — Roberta Metsola MEP (@RobertaMetsola) October 21, 2020

The European Parliament has 14 vice-presidents. They may replace the president in performing his or her duties when necessary, including chairing plenary sittings. They are also members of the Bureau - the body responsible for all administrative, staff and organizational matters in Parliament.