MEP Roberta Metsola has ruled out throwing her hat in the ring for the PN leadership race.

In a Facebook post, Metsola said her candidature would force a “long-drawn out process that will damage not heal”.

“Leadership is also about doing the right thing even when it is hard and I’ve taken the hard decision to not be a candidate at this time.”

Metsola said the decision was taken after days of soul searching, tough discussions and difficult negotiations.

She said there was consensus that one candidate was needed going forward, as the PN could not survive another drawn out and destructive leadership contest.

Apart from Adrian Delia, who has already confirmed he will contest, PN MP Therese Comodini Cachia is understood to be interested in taking the PN leader on.

PN outsider Bernard Grech has also not ruled out contesting.

Metsola acknowledged the process underway within the PN is not an easy one but is one that is needed.

The MEP warned using the same old model, with the same old soundbites, would only see the same old results.

She said the party needed to be able to speak to a new generations and reach out to those who feel forgotten and politically homeless.

“It needs to offer solutions. It needs to heal. It needs to be honest about its failures. We need to offer people hope & justice. We need to offer people options of prosperity and we need to protect our environment. Those are the three themes we need to fight for”, she said.