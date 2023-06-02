Malta needs a new economic policy and must encourage critical thinking if the country is not to face a lack of talent and skills, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has said.

She was delivering a speech on Friday as part of the State of the Nation conference.

The Nationalist MEP spoke about her concerns about the future of a country that does not encourage its citizens to analyse and evaluate issues.

"Are we preparing for tomorrow's world, where wealth will be created in a different way?" she asked.

She said a new economic policy would need to create new economic niches and will allow people to lead a better life through created wealth, with the common good being its guiding force.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech are due to address the conference later.

The results of the nationwide survey, now in its third year, were revealed earlier on Friday.

Metsola also spoke out about the importance of activism and raised her concern about the impact on people's mental health by the types of buildings currently being constructed.

Common good at the core of society

She said it is time that Malta embraces a politics of conscience and awareness and if economic policies do not address people on “the brink”, then it will “only become like an ornament”.

“We need a policy that offers hope and a sense of optimism for what we can still achieve,” she said.

Regarding the victims of violence and abuse, she said: "The common good is not measured by the number of members of the judiciary but by our actions on people's suffering."

Metsola also highlighted how Malta should be at the forefront when it comes to the environmental transition. She said roofs should be covered with solar panels that provide clean energy, which will also reduce bills and emissions.

During his speech, President George Vella highlighted how the State of the Nation survey initiative was created with a long-term vision and not a “one-off occasion that leads to nowhere”.

“Now we move from words to action, so that at the end of the conference we can talk about resolutions and recommendations that make sense,” he said.